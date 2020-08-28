“Come support these incredible artists and see what the creative emerging arts scene in Quebec has to offer!”

Emerging artists shine at What the Pop! in Montreal next week

Youth Employment Services (YES) Montreal is presenting its annual What the Pop! showcase of work by emerging artists from all over Quebec at two locations in the city on Saturday, Sept. 5, simultaneously, from 12 to 5 p.m. The downtown location is Centre St-Jax (1439 Ste-Catherine W.), while in St-Henri the event will take place at Riverside (5020 St-Ambroise), by the Lachine Canal. Expect paintings, photography, prints, textile art, mixed and digital media, jewellery, apparel, accessories, decor, live music and performance art. The event is free and open to public — and yes, physical distancing will be in effect.

For more about What the Pop!, please visit the YES Montreal website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit our Arts section.