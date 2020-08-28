What the Pop emerging artists YES Montreal
Emerging artists shine at What the Pop! in Montreal next week

by CultMTL

“Come support these incredible artists and see what the creative emerging arts scene in Quebec has to offer!”

Youth Employment Services (YES) Montreal is presenting its annual What the Pop! showcase of work by emerging artists from all over Quebec at two locations in the city on Saturday, Sept. 5, simultaneously, from 12 to 5 p.m. The downtown location is Centre St-Jax (1439 Ste-Catherine W.), while in St-Henri the event will take place at Riverside (5020 St-Ambroise), by the Lachine Canal. Expect paintings, photography, prints, textile art, mixed and digital media, jewellery, apparel, accessories, decor, live music and performance art. The event is free and open to public — and yes, physical distancing will be in effect.

Join us as we shine the spotlight on over 20 emerging artists from all over Quebec! What the Pop! is coming to Riverside St-Henri, Saturday, September 5, 12PM-5PM. Whether you are a casual follower of the arts or a seasoned collector, What the Pop! has something for everyone. You'll meet Holly MacKinnon, a painter based in Montreal whose work is often a combination of figures and landscape. Babooli Beads Art will also be there to display their creative textile art, jewelry and decor items. Come support these and other incredible artists and see what the creative emerging arts scene in Quebec has to offer! This is a free event, open to the public. RSVP here >>> http://bit.ly/wtpriverside @babooli_ @mackinnon.holly @riversidemtl @cultmtl #yeswhatthepop #montrealartists #montrealart #montrealevents #artistsoninstagram #art #popup

What the Pop! is a FREE art pop up event, featuring live performances, with one-of-a-kind art, jewelry and fashion available to purchase. On Saturday, September 5, come discover over 30 emerging artists from all over Quebec as we host What the Pop! at Centre St Jax! What The Pop! has something for everyone: Get mesmerized by the performance art of Raphë, who uses his body & craft as an experimenting territory. Discover accessories & fashion designer Daian Tang (Chokitem), who has been creating ever since she was 11, now working on her own clothing line. Be blown away by the operatic sounds of classically-trained singer and gender illusionist, MIKE FAN. Come support these and other incredible artists and see what the creative emerging arts scene in Quebec has to offer! This is a free event, open to the public. RSVP here >>> http://bit.ly/wtpstjax #yeswhatthepop #montrealart #montrealarts #montrealartscene #artistsoninstragram @raphe.ca @chokitem_jewelry @mikezfan

For more about What the Pop!, please visit the YES Montreal website.

