Montreal gets back to spectator sports with the Impact match tonight

The MLS is the first professional sport to resume activity in front of spectators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though capacity remains limited due to the pandemic, 250 fans will be in attendance at Saputo Stadium tonight to see the Montreal Impact play the Vancouver Whitecaps. This is the first of six matches that the Montreal Impact will play against other Canadian teams in the league.
For more details, please visit the Montreal Impact website.
For more sports and life coverage, please visit our Life section.