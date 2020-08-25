The first pro sports event with fans in Canada since COVID.

Montreal gets back to spectator sports with the Impact match tonight

The MLS is the first professional sport to resume activity in front of spectators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though capacity remains limited due to the pandemic, 250 fans will be in attendance at Saputo Stadium tonight to see the Montreal Impact play the Vancouver Whitecaps. This is the first of six matches that the Montreal Impact will play against other Canadian teams in the league.

On est de retour 𝑪𝑯𝑬𝒁 𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑺 📍 dans le cadre du match @Videotron.



See you tomorrow @WhitecapsFC.#IMFC pic.twitter.com/MuvjJyIkbh — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) August 24, 2020 Montreal gets back to spectator sports with the Impact match tonight

