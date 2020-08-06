Legault vows to fight against Trump’s tariffs on Quebec aluminum

Earlier today, Donald Trump announced that there would be a 10% tariff imposed on imported aluminum from Canada. This has angered Quebec Premier François Legault, who has responded to Trump’s move by requesting that Justin Trudeau impose retaliatory tariffs in return.

“Very disappointed with the decision by Donald Trump to impose tariffs on aluminum imports. I asked Justin Trudeau to impose tariffs on American products in retaliation. I intend to fight to defend Quebec aluminum workers.” –Premier François Legault



Très déçu de la décision de @realDonaldTrump d'imposer des tarifs sur les importations d'aluminium.

J'ai demandé @JustinTrudeau d'imposer des tarifs sur des produits américains en représailles.

Je compte me battre pour défendre les travailleurs québécois de l'aluminium. — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 6, 2020 François Legault vows to fight against the tariffs imposed on Quebec and Canadian aluminum by Donald Trump

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.