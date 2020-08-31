Blank Staples brings elevated streetwear essentials to H&M

The newest menswear collection at H&M is called Blank Staples, and, as the name suggests, includes a range of minimalist streetwear pieces. The collection is designed to be high-quality to allow for daily use.
“We’re excited to begin this new journey. This collection of elevated core essentials is in tune with the way men live their lives.”–Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M
Blank Staples includes five styles — a sweatshirt, T-shirt, long-sleeved T-shirt, hoodie and joggers — in four “earthy” colours. The whole collection has a relaxed, oversized fit and is made from heavy jersey for a more high-end feel. There are dropped shoulders and ribbing on all four tops.
Blank Staples is available in select stores and online on Sept. 3. Happy shopping, stay safe. ■
For more about the Blank Staples collection, please visit the H&M website.
