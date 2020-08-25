A third of Canadians say their family is worse off financially in 2020 than 2019

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, August 25, 32 per cent of Canadians say their family is worse off financially in 2020 than it was in 2019. Conversely, a lower proportion of Americans feel they are worse off financially this year, at 28 per cent.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from August 21 to 23, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

