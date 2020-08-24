$24.6-million for organizations supporting Indigenous communities in cities

This is part of a large wave of federal aid for Indigenous Peoples during COVID-19.

Today Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced the allocation of $24.6-million in funding to national organizations that support Indigenous communities in cities across Canada, namely the National Association of Friendship Centres, the 2 Spirits in Motion Society and the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples.

“As COVID-19 continues to affect Canadians across the country, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the critical work of these Indigenous organizations who have provided holistic and culturally appropriate services and programming to Indigenous Peoples during this pandemic. Their hard work and dedication has ensured that the unique needs of First Nations living off reserve and Indigenous Peoples in urban areas are supported during this crisis.” —Marc Miller

The #GoC announced funding today for 3 national #Indigenous organizations to ensure Indigenous Peoples in urban centres have access to health, social, housing and economic resources during the #COVID19 pandemic.

The press release notes that this financial aid is part of $1.7-billion that the federal government has committed to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations funded by the Indigenous Community Support Fund for cities and off-reserve communities were selected through a national Call for Proposals process. ■

See more details on the Indigenous Services Canada website.

