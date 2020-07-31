Work, play and relax at Parc Olympique hang-out spot les Jardineries

Outdoor hang-out spot les Jardineries, located within the Parc Olympique in East-End Montreal, is open for its fifth season. While the 2020 edition may look a little different due to physical distancing measures, the family-friendly (and leashed-dog-friendly) space is very welcoming.

According to Parc Olympique, here are four reasons to visit les Jardineries:

🍦 Refresh yourself with an ice cream cone.

💻Work remotely with your feet in the grass with free wifi.

🥤Drink a drink from the refreshment bar while enjoying the good weather.

⛱Take advantage of the outdoor areas with tables and parasols, while respecting social distancing.

Launched in 2016, this is a joint project by la Ruche, the group behind Village au Pied du Courant (which is also open), and la Pépinière

Entry to les Jardineries is free, and the best way to access the site (at 4115 Pierre de Coubertin) is by metro (Pie-IX). The space is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. ■

See more details here.

