What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime and Criterion Channel this week

New on Netflix

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (new on Netflix)

It’s really not a very stacked week for Netflix, who are probably assuming they can run on the high profile of The Old Guard for a couple more weeks. Their big release this week is Cursed, a revisionist take on the story of King Arthur based on a graphic novel by Frank Miller and Tim Wheeler. Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) stars as Nimue, who is poised to become the Lady of the Lake of Arthurian legend. Early reviews are relatively tepid, criticizing the show’s attempts at Game of Thrones-type scope. The rest of the week seems to be mainly comprised of poppy documentaries with self-explanatory titles such as season two of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (July 21), Street Food: Latin America (July 21), Fear City: New York Vs. The Mafia (July 22), Love on the Spectrum (July 22) and a new comedy special from Jack Whitehall (July 21).

New on Amazon Prime Video

El Candidato (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Over at Amazon, you can catch the belated premiere of El candidato, a Mexican co-production starring James Purefoy and Erendira Ibarra as a pair of CIA agents working together to take down a drug lord — a task complicated by the fact that her ex is the sitting mayor of Mexico City. The show was announced a while back and seems to have been on the docket for some time, which is never terribly encouraging. The only other release this week is the Japanese romantic drama Theatre: A Love Story from director Isao Yukisada (Go!, River’s Edge).

New on Crave

Motherless Brooklyn (new on Crave)

Edward Norton’s passion project Motherless Brooklyn took nearly 20 years to make, diverged significantly from the source novel by Jonathan Lethem and came out to mostly indifferent reviews last fall; it hits Crave today. I still have yet to see the film (which co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin and Bruce Willis) but I have to admit that there is plenty of love in my heart for this kind of blank-cheque filmmaking. Also hitting Crave today (on the HBO + Movies tier) is François Girard’s period drama The Song of Names, starring Clive Owen and Tim Roth.

New on Criterion Channel

Soleil Ô (new on Criterion Channel)

One of the biggest (if not the biggest by sheer volume) collections ever offered by Criterion is the 100 Years of Olympic Films retrospective, which bundles together 100 years’ worth of official documentaries commissioned by the International Olympics Committee. Some, like Kon Ichikawa’s Tokyo Olympiad, have become classics in their own right; others have been difficult to see since their inception. Amongst the directors commissioned to make the films over the years are Leni Riefenstahl (of course), Claude Lelouch, Masahiro Shinoda, Carlos Saura, Milos Forman, Jean Beaudin, Mai Zetterling and Jean-Claude Labrecque. On July 21, a new film joins the Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project collection: Med Hondo’s Soleil Ô. And on July 23, you can catch Lizzie Borden’s trailblazing indie classic Born in Flames. ■

