VIDEO: Study shows effectiveness of masks when coughing and sneezing

The disgusting proof that masks work, for those who still don’t believe science.

The University of New South Wales produced a video this week that captures just how many droplets are produced by talking, coughing and sneezing with and without masks, and how long they remain airborne. The video, shot with special LED lighting and a high-speed camera, shows the effectiveness of masks. Everyone already knows that masks significantly help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and now UNSW researchers have concluded that homemade masks should be made with at least two layers of fabric.

UNSW video of talking, coughing and sneezing shows effectiveness of masks

See the full article, from The Conversation, here.

