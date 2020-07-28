IKEA just launched its first branded collection of clothing and accessories.

The new IKEA streetwear line will sadly not be coming to Canada

Yesterday, IKEA announced that it would be launching its first line of clothing and accessories in a collection called EFTERTRÄDA. The Swedish word for successor, EFTERTRÄDA refers to whether or not IKEA’s new streetwear could succeed its furniture collections. IKEA seems to be doing a decent job of reaching out to a younger audience, as seen with collections like the Virgil Abloh collaboration MARKERAD that launched last November. Given the positive reactions thus far on social media, this new streetwear collection seems to be a hit.

“High-end fashion brands have paid homage and brought IKEA’s design to the catwalk, whilst fake logo t-shirts are commonly seen in the streets of Tokyo. Now it’s time for the real thing with the launch of the ‘EFTERTRÄDA Collection.’” —IKEA

The introductory collection includes a t-shirt and a hoodie, as well as a tote bag, an umbrella, two bath towels and two water bottles, and promises additional pieces later on. The barcode that you see on some of the products is actually that of the BILLY Bookcase, IKEA’s best-selling product. Unfortunately, it turns out that this collection will only be available at one store in Japan, IKEA Harajuku. We spoke with an IKEA rep this morning, and they confirmed that there was no plan to bring EFTERTRÄDA to Canada. We are hoping that future editions of IKEA’s clothing collections make their way to a wider audience. The branding of the massive Swedish retailer definitely seems to warrant it. ■

For more on the EFTERTRÄDA Collection, please visit the IKEA website.

