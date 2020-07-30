BREAKING: Trump is trying to delay the 2020 election

U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted that he thinks the 2020 election, currently scheduled for Nov. 3, should be delayed. The reason, he says, is mail-in voter fraud. The real reason is that he believes he is going to lose the election, due to the state of the economy in the United States and his awful response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), which was made so much worse by his politicization of masks. Trump has often claimed that mail-in voting is fraudulent, though there is no proof of this. Trump himself has no power to delay the election — that would be up to Congress.
