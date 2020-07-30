BREAKING: Trump is trying to delay the 2020 election

U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted that he thinks the 2020 election, currently scheduled for Nov. 3, should be delayed. The reason, he says, is mail-in voter fraud. The real reason is that he believes he is going to lose the election, due to the state of the economy in the United States and his awful response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), which was made so much worse by his politicization of masks. Trump has often claimed that mail-in voting is fraudulent, though there is no proof of this. Trump himself has no power to delay the election — that would be up to Congress.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020 Donald Trump is trying to delay the 2020 election due to alleged mail-in voter fraud

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.