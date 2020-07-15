More photos of the Black Lives Matter mural in Montreal and its artists

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante visited the new Black Lives Matter mural in Montreal today to speak with the artists and designers from Never Was Average, who continue to work on it. Never Was Average is a Montreal artist collection that focuses on “designing and curating positive spaces.” Check out their website here.
“In the Village to chat with the artists and the designers from the Never Was Average collective, who gave life to the giant mural ‘La vie des noir • es compte’ that lines Ste-Catherine Street and makes it so unique in the world! Thanks to Gala Dynastie and the Gay Village.”–Valérie Plante
For more news coverage, please visit our News section.