More photos of the Black Lives Matter mural in Montreal and its artists

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante visited the new Black Lives Matter mural in Montreal today to speak with the artists and designers from Never Was Average, who continue to work on it. Never Was Average is a Montreal artist collection that focuses on “designing and curating positive spaces.” Check out their website here.

“In the Village to chat with the artists and the designers from the Never Was Average collective, who gave life to the giant mural ‘La vie des noir • es compte’ that lines Ste-Catherine Street and makes it so unique in the world! Thanks to Gala Dynastie and the Gay Village.” –Valérie Plante

Dans le Village pour échanger avec les artistes et le collectif Never Was Average qui donnent vie à la fresque géante «La vie des noir•es compte» qui tapisse la rue Ste-Catherine et qui la rendent si unique au monde! Merci au @GalaDynastie et au @VillageGaiMTL. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kKCfcHCb0a — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 15, 2020 Mayor Valérie Plante visited the new Black Lives Matter mural in Montreal today to speak with the artists and designers from Never Was Average

For more news coverage, please visit our News section.