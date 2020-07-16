artgang montreal holt renfrew ogilvy Dr. MaD

Dr. MaD for Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal

Montreal streetwear brand Artgang launch collab with Holt Renfrew Ogilvy

by CultMTL

Available in-store and online.

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration launched yesterday at l’Espace Holt, near the main entrance of the Ogilvy store at 1307 Ste-Catherine W. The collection has 11 pieces, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, a bag and baseball hat, and can also be purchased online on the Artgang website. Check out some of the campaign images below, featuring Montrealers Naadei, Walla P and Dr. MaD.

Nous sommes fiers d'annoncer notre collaboration avec Holt Renfrew Ogilvy: Les produits Artgang seront disponibles à L'Espace Holt, à l'entrée principale du légendaire Ogilvy (1307 Sainte-Catherine Ouest),  du 14 juillet au 9 août 2020. Les produits seront également disponibles sur nos sites web respectifs.  We are proud to announce the release of our collaboration with Holt Renfrew Ogilvy: Artgang products will be available at L'Espace Holt, at the main entrance of legendary Ogilvy store, 1307 Sainte-Catherine W.  from July 13th to August 9th. The products will also be available on our online shops. À l'invitation de Holt, nous avons développé une collection d'items  conçus exclusivement pour l'occasion. Nous l'avons entourée de plusieurs classiques. En voici un aperçu ci-bas… Following the invitation of Holt, we have created a collection that includes some of our original products as well as pieces designed exclusively for Holt Renfrew. Sneak peek below… Les items vous sont ici présentés, avec classe par les mannequins Naadei, Walla P & Dr. Mad. Inspired by the high life, these hole in one items are hereby presented by Naadei, Walla P & Dr. Mad. D'autres annonces suivront d'ici le 9 août et seront publiées sur nos réseaux sociaux. À suivre… Et mille mercis! More news and releases will be disclosed until August 9th. Stay posted on IG and FB. Thank you for your business and support.

Some images from the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration featuring Montrealers Naadei, Walla P and Dr. MaD

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration is available until Aug. 8. For more details, please click here.

