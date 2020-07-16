Montreal streetwear brand Artgang launch collab with Holt Renfrew Ogilvy

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration launched yesterday at l’Espace Holt, near the main entrance of the Ogilvy store at 1307 Ste-Catherine W. The collection has 11 pieces, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, a bag and baseball hat, and can also be purchased online on the Artgang website. Check out some of the campaign images below, featuring Montrealers Naadei, Walla P and Dr. MaD.

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration is available until Aug. 8. For more details, please click here.

