Montreal launches a $400K action plan to revitalize downtown

“Let’s put all of our energy together to make this happen.”

In a press conference at Quartier des Spectacles food hall la Centrale, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the city is investing $400,000 in revitalizing the downtown core to support merchants who have been suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional funding to support the city is forthcoming via the $19-billion “safe restart” package that the federal government is preparing for the provinces.

In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, the Quartier des Spectacles will implement an action plan to increase visitor traffic downtown by, among other things, installing seven new terrasses and mounting 200 live performances.

“The @QDS_MTL is the heart of our city and belongs to all Montreal. Until the fall, there will be activities and evolving activities in compliance with health rules.” —Monique Simard

"Le @QDS_MTL est le coeur de notre ville et appartient à tous les Montréal. Jusqu'à l'automne, il va avoir des animations et activités évolutives dans le respect des règles sanitaires." Monique Simard pic.twitter.com/6qrc2tDSHc — Quartier spectacles (@QDS_MTL) July 21, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in the Quartier des Spectacles to announce a plan to revitalize downtown

Plante and her Projet Montréal team have often been criticized for being anti-car (largely by being pro-bicycle), but today she announced at 1,000 parking spots will be made available at reduced prices courtesy of Palais des Congrès and Complexe DesJardins. ■

Visit the Quartier des Spectacles website.

For the latest news updates, visit our News section.