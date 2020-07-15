Montreal’s Black Lives Matter street mural is here

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced earlier today that the City had placed a Black Lives Matter mural on Ste-Catherine Street in the Gay Village. As per the photo below, the words “LA VIE DES NOIR.E.S COMPTE” appear as a street mural with the hashtag #BLACKLIVESMATTER. The word “NOIR.E.S” appears in the masculine, feminine and plural forms, while the word “COMPTE” has been written using the colours of the rainbow — a nod to the Black LGBTQ community.

“A giant work takes shape on Ste-Catherine in the Gay Village in Montreal! The City of Montreal is proud to support this initiative of Gala Dynastie and artist collective Never Was Average to reaffirm loud and clear that the lives of Black people are important.”

CC BY:SA 😍 pic.twitter.com/0LiOwELPS3 — Lea-Kim (@Lea_Kim) July 14, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announces that the City has placed a Black Lives Matter mural on Ste-Catherine Street in the Gay Village: “LA VIE DES NOIR.E.S COMPTE”

For more on the Black Lives Matter movement, please visit their website.

