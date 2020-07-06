Trudeau declines Trump invite to Washington to relaunch NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined an invitation to attend talks and officially relaunch NAFTA in Washington, D.C. this Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. According to Lopez Obrador, who had urged Trudeau to attend the launch of the new NAFTA (aka CUSMA in Canada, USMCA in the U.S.), he and Trudeau will be speaking by phone today instead. Trudeau had previously expressed uncertainty about the proposed Washington trip and meeting with Trump due to tensions over U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminium, as well as concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.