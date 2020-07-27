While Didier Drogba’s career with the Montreal Impact was short-lived, the Ivory Coast player made a huge difference on the pitch during his time in our great city. On his first game in the MLS, Drogba scored a “perfect hat trick,” where each of the goals was scored on either foot, and the other as a header. Drogba is also responsible for scoring the third goal of our 3-0 victory over Toronto in the knock-out round of the Playoffs that year, allowing the Montreal Impact to advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals for the first time in the history of our team. Drogba finished the 2015 season with 11 goals in 11 games. The final season with the Impact in 2016 didn’t go as well — he scored 10 goals in 22 games. Anyone who’s seen Didier Drogba play live will tell you that his play is electric, and this city will always remember his short yet vibrant time with the Montreal Impact.

#OTD in 2015, the King arrived.



Le début de l'ère Drogba commençait le 27 juillet 2015.#IMFC pic.twitter.com/Gm3D6jx89q — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 27, 2020 Impact celebrate 5-year anniversary of Didier Drogba signing with Montreal

