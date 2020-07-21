The app is collecting road-quality data to recommend the easiest bike routes and Bixi excursions.

Cycling is up 456% in Montreal according to Google Maps

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that requests for cycling routes in Montreal on Google Maps have increased by 456% in just a few months. This news comes on the same day that Montrealers can plan a Bixi ride directly through the Google Maps app.

“Active transport is popular: requests for cycling routes on Google Maps has grown by 456% in Montreal, the first city in the country to take advantage of new functions allowing you to plan your trips with Bixi Montréal!” —Valérie Plante

Les transports actifs ont la cote: les demandes d'itinéraires à vélo sur @Google Maps ont augmenté de 456% à Montréal, 1re ville au pays à profiter de nouvelles fonctions permettant de prévoir ses déplacements en @BIXImontreal! @MTL_Ville https://t.co/cRfMflyvdo #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 21, 2020 Cycling is up 456% in Montreal according to Google Maps

According to TVA, Google Maps AI is taking the following data into account when recommending the best Montreal cycling routes: the quality of surfaces and the presence of obstacles, road work, tunnels, degree of slopes, the addition or widening of paths. For Bixi users, Google will indicate the best way to reach nearby terminals on foot, the availability of bicycles, the link to the bicycle-sharing mobile application. ■

For more details on Bixi Montréal, please visit their website.

