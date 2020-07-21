Cycling is up 456% in Montreal according to Google Maps

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that requests for cycling routes in Montreal on Google Maps have increased by 456% in just a few months. This news comes on the same day that Montrealers can plan a Bixi ride directly through the Google Maps app.
“Active transport is popular: requests for cycling routes on Google Maps has grown by 456% in Montreal, the first city in the country to take advantage of new functions allowing you to plan your trips with Bixi Montréal!”—Valérie Plante
According to TVA, Google Maps AI is taking the following data into account when recommending the best Montreal cycling routes: the quality of surfaces and the presence of obstacles, road work, tunnels, degree of slopes, the addition or widening of paths. For Bixi users, Google will indicate the best way to reach nearby terminals on foot, the availability of bicycles, the link to the bicycle-sharing mobile application. ■
