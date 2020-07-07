BREAKING: Fierté Montreal Pride 2020 programming news

Fierté Montreal Pride has just announced that Sandy Duperval will be the official spokesperson of the 2020 edition of the festival, with Grand Marshals Simon Boulerice, Debbie-Lynch-White, Marina Gallant, Anthony Johnson and Dr. James Makokis.

“The Fierté Montreal Pride Festival, presented by TD, is proud to announce that Sandy Duperval will now act as the official spokesperson of the festival and to unveil the personalities who will be Grand Marshals for the 360 Edition of the festival: Simon Boulerice, Debbie-Lynch-White and Marina Gallant, as well as Anthony Johnson and Dr. James Makokis. All these personalities were selected in acknowledgement of their considerable contribution to the recognition of the sexual and gender diversity (SGD) people’s rights.”

Of course, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of Fierté Montreal Pride will not include a parade, community day or Parc des Faubourgs programming. The festival team has been working on an alternative program, more details of which will be announced shortly.

