To mark National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada — today, Sunday, June 21 — Montreal’s Wapikoni film collective is hosting a special event. From 7 to 8 p.m., Wapikoni will stream a selection of works from their collection, curated by Wapikoni collective member Marie Kristine Petiquay, and a Q&A with Maïlys Flamand.

To watch the National Indigenous Peoples Day event, click here.

Wapikoni mobile website

