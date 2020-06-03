VIDEO: François Legault on Quebec’s Week for Disabled Persons

The Quebec government will be building new alternative homes for people with disabilities.

Premier François Legault just released a statement and video in honour of Quebec’s Week for Disabled Persons, thanking all disabled people and the parents of disabled children for their patience and understanding during this time.

Maryline Picard, Member for Soulange, and Lionel Carmant, Member for Taillon, are also featured in the video to announce that the government is working on ways to make access to businesses and public spaces easier for people with disabilities, both during and after the pandemic. Mr. Carmant said that the Quebec government will be building new senior homes in the coming years, including alternative homes that will adapt to the specific needs of disabled people. The video can be seen using the link in Premier Legault’s tweet below.

“I know that the past few months have been even more difficult for people with disabilities. We must do more to help these people and their loved ones. We are working very hard on this.”

Je sais que les derniers mois ont été encore plus difficiles pour les personnes en situation d'handicap. On doit en faire plus pour les aider et soutenir leurs proches.



On travaille très fort là-dessus.



Voici notre message 👇https://t.co/73Jyet6XpF — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 3, 2020

