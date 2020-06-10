The Botanical Gardens are reopening with a family discount

The outdoor section will be accessible to the public.

Espace pour la vie has just released a statement announcing that the outdoor section of the Botanical Gardens in Montreal will be reopening on June 15. To encourage families to visit, tickets for visitors under 18 years old will be free.

“We are very pleased to announce the reopening of the Montreal Botanical Gardens as of June 15! The outdoor gardens (but not the greenhouses) will once again be open to the public after a 13-week shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

