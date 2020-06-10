Starbucks to close 400 stores, including 200 in Canada

Starbucks has just announced that it will be closing 400 of its stores in North America, 200 of which are in Canada. The decision comes after the company is expected to see a $3.2-billion drop in income in their third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starbucks will be opening pick-up only stores in Canada and the United States, to ensure that social distancing regulations can be respected.
For more details, see today’s Starbucks press release here.
