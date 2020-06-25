Kim St-Pierre is hockey’s first female goalie inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced yesterday that it would be inducting three-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time IIHF world champion Kim St-Pierre, who is from Châteauguay, Quebec. This is the first time in hockey history that a female goalie will be included into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante marked the occasion with a celebratory tweet.

“Congratulations to the very inspiring Quebecer Kim St-Pierre, 1st goalkeeper in women’s hockey history to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Bravo to Quebecer Kevin Lowe who will also be inducted in 2020!”

Félicitations à la très inspirante Québécoise @KimStPierre33, 1re gardienne de but de l'histoire du hockey féminin à être intronisée au Temple de la renommée du @HockeyHallFame 🥅🙌 Bravo au Québécois Kevin Lowe qui y sera également intronisé en 2020! 🏒 https://t.co/s71JEiIyr6 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 25, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulates Kim St-Pierre, who will be the first ever female hockey goalie inducted

For more details on the inductees, please visit the Hall of Fame website.

