After not tweeting in almost four months, since March 2, Kanye West has announced a collaboration between the clothing store GAP and his brand Yeezy. Kanye’s tweet is super vague, as they sometimes tend to be, with the hashtag “#WESTDAYEVER” and a photo of a person opening a large bag wearing a colourful combination of jacket, hoodie and what appears to be khakis. The large duffel-like bag is inscribed with the following words: “YZY GAP DEVELOPED BY YEEZY AND GAP IN CODY WY 062520”

Kanye West, who made an appearance at a Black Lives Matter rally in Chicago earlier this month, has also unfortunately been struggling with mental illness in recent years.

#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/ASMwbx7T2o — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020 Kanye West announces Yeezy collab with GAP

For more fashion coverage, please visit the Style section.