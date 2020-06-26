yeeze kanye west gap
Kanye West announces Yeezy collab with GAP

by CultMTL

#WESTDAYEVER?

After not tweeting in almost four months, since March 2, Kanye West has announced a collaboration between the clothing store GAP and his brand Yeezy. Kanye’s tweet is super vague, as they sometimes tend to be, with the hashtag “#WESTDAYEVER” and a photo of a person opening a large bag wearing a colourful combination of jacket, hoodie and what appears to be khakis. The large duffel-like bag is inscribed with the following words: “YZY GAP DEVELOPED BY YEEZY AND GAP IN CODY WY 062520”

Kanye West, who made an appearance at a Black Lives Matter rally in Chicago earlier this month, has also unfortunately been struggling with mental illness in recent years.

