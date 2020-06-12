Trudeau: temperature screening at airports in Canada is now mandatory

“A passenger who has a fever will not be permitted to board their flight.”

In this morning’s press briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that temperature screening will now be mandatory at all airports in Canada. This comes in addition to a previously imposed safety measure requiring passengers and airline staff to wear masks.

“Today I can announce that we are taking another step forward,” Justine Trudeau said. “Our government is mandating temperature screening for air passengers through a phased approach. First, for those travelling to Canada; then for those traveling from Canada; and finally, for those travelling within Canada. A passenger who has a fever will not be permitted to board their flight. Employees in the secured areas of airports will also be required to have their temperature checked. There are strong measures already in place to keep people safe and the screening will add yet another layer of protection.”

