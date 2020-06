Season 3 of the cult series is streaming today.

Season 3 of the cult German web series Dark is streaming on Netflix Canada as of today, Saturday, June 27.

Set in the fictional German town of Winden, Dark (without giving too much away) involves missing children, time travel and sinister small-town secrets. The series has drawn comparisons to classic TV series Twin Peaks, Lost, The Killing and Stranger Things.

Check out Dark season 3 on Netflix Canada here.

