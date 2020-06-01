FREE face masks will be distributed in the Montreal metro system

The STM has just released their distribution points and schedule for free face masks in the Montreal metro system, which will take place from June 1 and 5 between 3 and 6 p.m. The schedule was announced in a tweet by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante this afternoon.
“The @stm_nouvelles offers you a map that lets you know the free distribution points for face masks in the Montreal metro! For more details and to consult the schedule for this 1st week of June click here.”
Please visit our News section for the latest news updates.
To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.