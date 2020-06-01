FREE face masks will be distributed in the Montreal metro system

The STM has just released their distribution points and schedule for free face masks in the Montreal metro system, which will take place from June 1 and 5 between 3 and 6 p.m. The schedule was announced in a tweet by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante this afternoon.

“The @stm_nouvelles offers you a map that lets you know the free distribution points for face masks in the Montreal metro! For more details and to consult the schedule for this 1st week of June click here.”

La @stm_nouvelles vous propose une carte qui vous permet de connaître les points de distribution gratuite de couvre-visages dans le métro de Montréal! Pour plus de détails et pour consulter l'horaire de cette 1re semaine de juin ➡️ https://t.co/odTbWRjkAH #polmtl pic.twitter.com/5W9kefkHKD — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 1, 2020 FREE face masks will be distributed in the Montreal metro system (STM)

