Camping to resume at national parks in Quebec and across Canada

Parks Canada has released a statement allowing some national parks in Quebec and across the country to reopen for camping as early as June 22. For now, only visitors who already have reservations will be given access. New online reservations can be made in the coming weeks. For the full list of Parks Canada campsites that will be part of the gradual reopening, please click here.

⚠ NEW! ⚠ Have a reservation at a #ParksCanada place? Starting June 22, camping will resume at some national parks and sites across 🇨🇦. 🏕 New reservations for some campgrounds will be accepted in the coming weeks. Be #ParksSmart, learn more: https://t.co/u2Mu5lbUOk pic.twitter.com/9ZkKZOAIdW — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) June 17, 2020 Parks Canada has confirmed that camping can resume at some national parks in Quebec and across Canada starting on June 22

For more information, please see the full statement.

