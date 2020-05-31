202 more deaths reported in Quebec, 51,059 total COVID-19 cases

Santé Québec just announced that there have been 202 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,641. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased today by 408 to 51,059. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 16,070 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

