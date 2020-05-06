Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, Evenko, Spectra launch Rise Together

It was announced today that hockey teams the Montreal Canadiens and Laval Rocket and local concert promoters Evenko and Spectra (all part of Groupe CH) are raising funds for frontline healthcare workers and others affected by COVID-19 with the Rise Together initiative. Proceeds from online sweepstakes and auctions will go to Centraide of Greater Montreal’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund and will also be used to provide meals, prepared by chefs and restaurant staff at the Bell Centre, for people working in some Montreal CHSLD senior homes.



“We are extremely proud to introduce this initiative, which will benefit members of our community who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Groupe CH CCO France Margaret Bélanger. “Montreal is a cultural hub which has long been united by sports, music and entertainment. As a leader in the sports and entertainment industry, our organization is working to turn unique experiences and prizes into a way for our community to rally together to combat the effects of COVID-19.”



The first wave of prizes includes flying with the Montreal Canadiens on their team charter to an Original Six road game, taking a team photo with the Canadiens, dropping the puck at a Laval Rocket game, “glamping” overnight on the Bell Centre ice and an Osheaga festival pass that grants access to “Artist World” (the ultimate VIP experience, alongside the bands playing the festival), courtesy of Evenko. (When, exactly, winners will be able to enjoy these experiences — all of which are currently verboten due to the COVID-19 pandemic — remains to be seen.)



“We are thrilled that our media partners are joining us in this project to offer experiences that are usually out of reach,” Bélanger adds, thanking Bell Média, TSN, RDS and Cogeco Média (98.5 FM). “We welcome with open arms businesses, artists or athletes who would want to join our initiative and offer unique prizes and experiences to raise funds for the cause.”



Participation in the sweepstakes and auctions is limited to 18+. Find more details about Rise Together here.

