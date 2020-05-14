Legault thanks Montrealers for their patience

“It is here that we will be confined the longest.”

Quebec Premier François Legault was joined by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and public health officials for today’s daily briefing, which took place at Place des Arts in Montreal.

He opened the press conference by saying he was glad to be home, as he usually lives in Montreal and grew up on the West Island. He ended his statement with his daily thanks, which had a local focus:

“My daily thanks is to Montreal. Montreal is the hardest hit place in Quebec and it is here that we will be confined the longest. Thank you for your patience and thank you for your discipline. I’d like say that it is important to stay two metres away from other people, and when you go out, to please wear masks. I repeat my thanks earlier to Mayor Valérie Plante, and to all Montrealers who have contributed — volunteers, who’ve helped us get through this pandemic. It’s not over, there are still efforts to be made. I think that the best effort is to wear a mask, and respect the guidelines.”

Legault also announced that the reopening of Montreal elementary schools is being postponed until the next school year (the end of August), and that the city’s daycares will remain closed until June 1, a week later than the previously announced reopening date. The reopening date for businesses remains May 25.

Mayor Plante said that she fully agrees with the school postponements, and that she and Legault had discussed provincial assistance with acquiring masks for public transit and Montreal’s hardest-hit neighbourhoods in a meeting this morning.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.