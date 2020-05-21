Justin Trudeau on his decision to wear a mask

“When it isn’t possible for me to keep a two-metre distance away from people, that is what I prefer to do.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked earlier today about his decision to wear a mask at Parliament. This decision appears to coincide with Dr. Theresa Tam’s recommendation earlier today that all Canadians wear masks when keeping a two-metre distance from others is not possible.

“Obviously everyone’s situation is different and we always need to pay attention to Public Health authorities,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “When it isn’t possible for me to keep a two-metre distance away from people, that is what I prefer to do. In situations where I am either walking through the halls of Parliament or going to my office, I’m coming into proximity with people and I’ve chosen to start wearing a mask. I will be wearing a mask as I go into Parliament this afternoon for our in-person sitting. Once I am at my desk at parliament and 2 m separated from everyone else, I will take off my mask so I can engage in parliamentary discourse. But as soon as I leave my seat and walk past people or walk through potentially busier hallways, I will be wearing a mask. That’s my personal choice, and that is aligned with what Public Health is recommending. I think we all need to adjust to what works in our circumstances, and keep safety at the forefront of what we’re doing.” ■

