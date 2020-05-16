Health Canada approves first Canadian COVID-19 vaccine trials

“If these vaccine trials are successful, we can produce and distribute it here at home.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Health Canada has approved the first Canadian COVID-19 vaccine trials.

“Health Canada has now approved the first Canadian clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine at the Canadian Centre for vaccinology at Dalhousie University,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “The National Research Council of Canada will be working with the manufacturers so that if these vaccine trials are successful, we can produce and distribute it here at home. Research and development take time and must be done right, but this is encouraging news.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $450-million investment to help research institutions get through the crisis. These funds are intended to help maintain the wages of those who are conducting research so that “they can continue their essential work.”

