REVIEW: Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples, Peoples Motel Band

“Though comparisons to the Grateful Dead are inevitable (and not inaccurate), this isn’t a set of aimless live noodling.”

Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples, Peoples Motel Band (Algorithm Free)

Philadelphia-based guitar wizard Chris Forsyth is backed by the New Jersey quartet Garcia Peoples in Peoples Motel Band, a live set recorded in Forsyth’s hometown. Though comparisons to the Grateful Dead are inevitable (and not inaccurate), this isn’t a set of aimless live noodling. As indebted to Tom Verlaine of Television and Neil Young as he is to more dexterously dusted guitar heroes, Forsyth brings forth a more muscular, aquiline vision to the idea of ’70s-styled instrumental dust-ups. This live set comprised of one medley and one 20-minute track serves as a great sampler for Forsyth’s brand of psychotropic shedding; it’s just too bad that the equally impressive backing band is mostly doing just that: backing. 7/10 Trial Track: “Dreaming in the Non-Dream”

“Dreaming in the Non-Dream” from Peoples Motel Band by Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples

Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples, Peoples Motel Band Bandcamp

