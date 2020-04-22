In print

Film, Style

The Hedi Slimane curated film collection includes one by Xavier Dolan

by CultMTL

CELINE’s creative director has gifted a list of films through MUBI.

Whether you’re a fan of Hedi Slimane or not, you have to acknowledge that the French designer’s impact on fashion, especially men’s fashion early on in his career, has been massive. Starting off at Dior Homme in 2000, Slimane popularized the “skinny look,” at a time when most male models were more built. Karl Lagerfeld had also credited Slimane for his weight loss, saying that “he wanted to [be able to] wear clothes designed by Hedi Slimane.” Since then, Slimane spent five years as creative director of Saint Laurent — he’s responsible for the logo change, which removed the “Yves.” After Saint Laurent, Hedi Slimane moved on to become creative, artistic and image director at CELINE, where he’s been seen 2018. Slimane also changed the logo at the fashion house, removing the accent; at the same time he is responsible for the launch of the CELINE’s first menswear collection.

Dior Homme Fall 2001 campaign starring Eric von Norstrand. Photo by Richard Avedon

One may wonder what movies creative minds like those of Hedi Slimane might be inclined to watch or recommend, especially while in quarantine. Well, now we know. Hedi Slimane has teamed up with MUBI to provide a curated list of his favourites. “From hallmarks of Hollywood to cult classics and more, the selection is a snapshot of a cinematic sensibility,” states the MUBI site on Slimane’s selection. All forms of art have helped us all get through these difficult times, and, as Hedi Slimane told Vogue earlier this week, the same applies to him with regards to film. “Watching classic movies helps me tremendously during these uncertain days of endless quarantine,” he said.

A look from the CELINE Spring 2020 show in Paris

The curated list of films from Hedi Slimane can currently be watched on MUBI until May 31, and there is a free trial for 30 days. Among the excellent selection is the renowned Xavier Dolan film Laurence Anyways (2012). The Xavier Dolan film also happens to be the most recent film on the list. The entire film selection from Hedi Slimane is as follows: Apocalypse Now (1979), Charade (1963), Le Cercle Rouge (1970), Night Tide (1961), Paris, Texas (1984), Persona (1966), Pierrot le Fou (1965), Red Desert (1964), Laurence Anyways (2012) and The 400 Blows (1959). You can sign up for the free 30-day MUBI trial here.

