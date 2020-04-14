Canada invests $130 million to fight COVID-19 in northern territories

The majority of the investment will be invested in healthcare and community preparedness.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced a plan to invest almost $130-million in the northern territories of Canada to help fight COVID-19 / Coronavirus. The majority of the investment, $72.6-million, will be invested in healthcare and community preparedness in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

“Today I am announcing that the government will invest almost $130-million to help northern communities fight COVID-19,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “If you live in the North, chances are you’re worried about whether your local health centre has the resources to fight COVID-19 and to cope with cases that might come up. We are providing $72.6-million to the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, specifically for healthcare and community preparedness. We are also providing funds for nutrition in the North so the food remains affordable, which will help families to remain healthy. And so that medical equipment and food can get to those regions, we are working with airline companies to make sure that that can happen.”

Trudeau also expressed the need to help struggling businesses in the territories in Canada that aren’t necessarily already covered with existing assistance plans for businesses.

“I know that a number of businesses in the North are particularly affected by this crisis. If you own a business and your costs aren’t already covered by other measures we put in place, we are giving CanNor more funding to help. No matter where you live, in a small community or a big city, we are here for you.” ■

For Government of Canada info on Coronavirus / COVID-19, click here.

Visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.