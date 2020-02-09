What to do in Montreal today: Sunday, February 9

Firstly, Kansas City Chiefs lineman (and future doctor!) Laurent Duvernais-Tardif will be honoured in his hometown today. The Montrealer’s Super Bowl victory tour comes to Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Espace 67, where Mayor Valérie Plante will be in attendance. 67 Chemin MacDonald, Montreal, 1:30–4:30 p.m., free

Fear of Missing Out is a beautiful coming-of-age play that looks at the tough choices facing teens today. Geordie Theatre. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 4 p.m., $22.43/$20.13 students & seniors/$17.25 teens 13–17

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are also happening tonight!

Get invested in some of the lower profile categories by checking out this year’s Oscar-nominated short animated films and short documentaries at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 2:40 p.m., 4:35 p.m.,

If you want to make an event of the awards ceremony, loads of Montreal bars are hosting Oscar parties, including Snowbird Tiki Bar in Little Italy (with deep discounts on cocktails; details here), Ye Olde Orchard downtown (a black tie party), Bar Cocktail in the Village (this party is preceded by a live performance of famous songs from films) and the theatre/café/bar Cinéma Moderne (get to this one early to participate in the pool).

Finally, Playwrights Workshop Montreal is the place to Rant. The recurring event is described as “an original post-dramatic participatory theatrical event which serves as an emotional release valve for its audience.” 7250 Clark #103, 7 p.m., suggested donation $10, sign up on event page

