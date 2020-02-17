What to do in Montreal today: Monday, February 17

Genre-hopping Montreal songwriter/producer/crooner Sean Nicholas Savage and Ballet Opéra Pantomime present Please Thrill Me, an ambitious musical with one foot in 1950s movies and the other in a 21st century urban reverie. The play begins its run at la Chapelle tonight (though tickets for all the shows this week are sold out — tickets are available starting with the two performances on Saturday, Feb. 22) and continues through Feb. 29, in English with French surtitles. Please Thrill Me is directed by Sophie Cadieux and also features Rollie Pemberton (aka Cadence Weapon) and Jane Penny from TOPS. See our feature story about the show here. 3700 St-Dominique, various times, $33.50/$28.50/$23.50/$18.50

Multidisciplinary art space le Livart invites one and all to the launch of their new illustrated TOP 100 Montreal Menu — Food and Drink. The project, featuring 100 Montreal food and drink destinations, is a collaboration with online resto guide Tastet and Paperole publishing. Tonight’s event is free and there will be appetizers and gifts for the first people to arrive. 3980 St-Denis, 5–11 p.m., free

The first match of the fifth annual Wine Pairing Battle is also happening tonight at Mile Ex restaurant Manitoba. 271 St-Zotique W., 6 p.m., $85

Cinema Politica Concordia presents Elaine Brière’s 2019 documentary Haiti Betrayed, “a searing indictment of Canadian leaders’ complicity in the international oppression of the long-suffering nation.” After the screening there will be a discussion with activists Jennie-Laure Sully and Nik Barry-Shaw from Solidarité Québec-Haïti. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Finally, the 12th edition (!) of Buffy the Vampire Slayer trivia events at Turbo Haüs is on tonight. 2040 St-Denis, 8–11 p.m.

