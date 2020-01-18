The top events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, January 18

Lovers of retro apparel should get to Église St-Enfant Jesus for the Bazar Vintage du Plateau in Montreal. 45 vendors are assembled to sell their goods. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

A three-way vernissage is happening at Chinatown gallery Ellephant featuring the video animation and augmented reality of Jenn E. Norton, Connor Bell’s VR program Angeline and video by Amy Lockhart. 1201 St-Dominique, 2-5 p.m.

Local art rock band Double Date With Death will play an in-store show at Plateau record store l’Oblique today to celebrate the vinyl launch of their album L’Au-Delà. 4333 Rivard, 5 p.m.

Day three of outdoor dance-party series Igloofest features Anna, Reinier Zonneveld, Alex Pycke, Honey Soundsystem, Phran and Regularfantasy. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30–11 p.m. (till 12:30 a.m. Saturdays), $25/$89 VIP

(And if you’re looking for an Igloofest afterparty, Mstrkrft is in the house at Dstrkt (vowel haters rejoice) while Volvox and Softcoresoft are doing their thing at Newspeak.)

Multitalented Montrealer Beaver Sheppard dons one of his musical guises for a show at le Piano tonight with openers In Hock. Message for location, 8 p.m., $8

Minneapolis hip hop duo Atmosphere bring their Whenever Tour to the Corona Theatre with openers the Lioness, Nikki Jean and DJ Keezy. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $25/$32

This week’s edition of the Domesicle party, which goes down with wall to wall visuals in the trippy Satosphere dome, features Ryan Playground, Robert Robert and the Holy. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$15

Party like it’s 1999 at le Ritz, where the Prince and Friends Dance Party is going down courtesy of Super Taste. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

