What to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 17

McGill University’s SSMU External Affairs has organized a series of actions to protest the Quebec government’s discriminatory Bill 21. There will be picketing this morning and a major rally at noon on McTavish north of Sherbrooke in Montreal. A march to the Ministry of Immigration (1200 St-Laurent) will leave McTavish and join another group at Place Emilie-Gamelin along the way. See more details here.

Cinéma Moderne is screening Robert Eggers’ ambitious follow-up to his breakout horror-ish debut The Witch — The Lighthouse. It’s a creepy black & white psychological thriller that our Film Editor Alex Rose called “bugnuts”. 5150 St-Laurent, 4 p.m., $11.50/$13

Day two of Igloofest, which continues through Feb. 8. As always, the series of three-day-weekend parties will pack their outdoor Old Port space with dancing masses and a roster of local and international DJs. Tonight’s line-up includes Anjuna Beats, Alpha 9 and Kora. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30–11 p.m. (till 12:30 a.m. Saturdays), $25/$89 VIP

After that, whether or not you’re attending the first night of Igloofest, the Saisons aftershow party at Newspeak might interest you. Berlin’s Madota will share the decks with locals Oiseau de Nuit. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 11 p.m., $10/$20

You can also check out a benefit show for the fourth edition of feminist music happening Not Your Babe Fest, coming Montreal’s way in March. Performing at B-Ward tonight: Spacers, Conquest, Minesweeper and Flatteeth. Secret location (ask a punk), 9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested/PWYC

Grab a pint and a snack at Casa del Popolo and enjoy the music by Mata la Musica Disco 2020, bringing some space-, Italo- and Hi-NRG disco to the cozy Mile End space. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Bar le Ritz PDB celebrates its fifth anniversary tonight with music by regular Ritz DJs Super Taste, Awwful and World of Body Meta. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m.

If simultaneous (indoor) mini-golf and karaoke sounds like your perfect Friday night, Mini-Putt Karaoke is going down at Taverne Cobra. 6584 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., price unlisted

Check out our Montreal Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.