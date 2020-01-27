Casino Table Games — What to Know Before Playing Them?

Playing casino games is a very popular type of entertainment enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. Essentially, casino games are sorted into two main categories — slots and table games. Although slots are purely games of chance, table games in casinos require some skills that can improve the odds.

Everyone who wants to play table games can do it either by going to a land-based casino or accessing an online casino platform. In fact, online casinos have become so popular that some of them offer bitcoin games, meaning you can use this cryptocurrency as a payment method.

Regardless of what you prefer, there are a couple of things you need to take into account before embarking on a casino journey. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular table games and useful tips and tricks related to them.

Roulette — No Strategy Beats the House

The game of roulette is quite simple. All you have to do is select a type of bet and wait for the ball to land on a certain number on the roulette wheel. There are basically two types of bets – inside and outside bets. Inside bets are numbers and the outside ones are options such as odd/even, red/black, 1-8/19-36, and more.

What many novice roulette players don’t know is that there are some roulette strategies such as the Martingale strategy or the D’Alembert strategy. These are not made to help you increase your chances but to help you manage your bankroll when playing roulette. Therefore, feel free to explore these and see how they are going to change your roulette experience.

Blackjack — It’s All About Strategy Chart

Many agree that blackjack is perhaps one of the most popular table games in casinos. One of the reasons for that is that this game has the lowest house edge compared to other games. If you play your cards right, the house edge can be as low as 1%. However, what does it mean to play your cards right?

Essentially, every card combination in blackjack has the best combination of moves a player needs to make in order to keep the house edge as low as possible. In other words, if you stick to the strategy chart and always do what is proposed in it, you will have a great time playing this game.

On the other hand, you shouldn’t forget that blackjack is still a game of chance and not a game of skill, so there will be bad days as well as good ones, regardless of how good you are at applying the strategy.

Baccarat — Avoid Tie Bet

In the game of baccarat, you get to bet on who will win the next bet. Three possible options are the banker (the dealer), the player, and the tie. However, statistically speaking, betting on the tie increases the house edge of this game a lot. According to many baccarat professionals, you should always bet on the banker, as they have a slightly better chance to win when compared to the player.

To sum up, the three games presented above are the most popular casino table games nowadays, if we exclude various poker games. Speaking of variety, all three of these come in several variations that have slightly different rules.

Therefore, it would be wise to check out all the differences when choosing an ‘alternative’ type of roulette, blackjack, or baccarat. That way, you’ll find optimal strategies for playing them.