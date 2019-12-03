Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Lala Lala

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The Parc Avenue location of vegetarian restaurant Lola Rosa hosts the first of two weekly Drink, Eat and Draw events, open to illustrators of all levels who want to get creative in a festive setting. 4581 Parc, 6–9 p.m., materials provided

Steve Patrick Adams and Shawn Stenhouse cohost the recurring I Like It comedy show at l’Eacogriffe, featuring Amanda McQueen (in her last set as coproducer of the event) and four other stand-up talents. More details here. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Joane Hétu’s record label DAME is the focus of a concert featuring four artists and ensembles (including Hétu herself), a free celebration of musique actuelle. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., free

Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist Lala Lala returns to Montreal to play le Ritz with openers OHMME and Still Kicking. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

