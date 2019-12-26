Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Why not spend the Xmas money you got from your aunt at a local record store in Montreal? Punk/metal specialists Soundcentral are offering up to 50 per cent off selected items (4486 Coloniale, 12–7 p.m.). Aux 33 Tours has a 20 per cent discount on everything (1373 Mont-Royal E., 10 a.m.–9 p.m.). And national chain Sunrise Records (which sells movies, apparel, board games and toys as well as vinyl and has locations in Carrefour Angrignon and Place Versailles) is applying a variety of discounts to their stock.

You’ve probably heard the buzz about Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers’ intense and occasionally ultraviolent new movie about a Manhattan jeweller (Adam Sandler) engaged in a variety of high stakes shenanigans. Well why not check it out on the big screen today? It’s playing at Dollar Cinema and Cinéma Moderne.

Challenge a friend to a traditional bout of Japanese wrestling at the Sumo Christmas Party happening at Antonio Park’s downtown resto-bar Kampai Garden. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–3 a.m.

Anyone in need of loud music, a blinding light show and 1,000 bouncing revellers should get to Festival Lumen at New City Gas in Montreal? While three-day passes and tickets for Friday’s deadmau5 and Saturday’s Above & Beyond shows are sold out, tickets for tonight’s show are still available. Headliners are Borgore, 13, Dodge & Fuski and Sam Lamar — . 950 Ottawa, 10 p.m., $25

