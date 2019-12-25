What to do in Montreal today—It’s Christmas!

If you’re celebrating today in Montreal, then eat, drink and be merry this Christmas. Watch your favourite alt Christmas movies in your downtime.

But if you’re not doing the festive thing today, there are always things to do in Montreal.

What’s open today in Montreal?

It’s a statutory holiday, however, so you’ll have to contend with a lot of places being closed: government offices, banks, large grocery stores, retail stores, museums, most restaurants (though many Chinese restaurants in Chinatown are famously open, as are some Indian spots in Parc Ex), some dépanneurs, many bars, clubs and music venues.

Movie theatres are open today, however, and there are even a few movies launching today. One of them is Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, which our critic Justine Smith praised highly.

As for everyday city services, the STM is running on a Sunday schedule, garbage pick-up in most boroughs will be postponed by one day and mail will not be delivered.

Eat, dance and be merry

For a fun Christmas dinner in a beautiful downtown restaurant, the Birks Hotel’s Henri Brasserie Française are serving up a five-course gourmet meal. 1240 Phillips Square, 5:30–10 p.m.

For something more low-key and nightlife-oriented, Noël des mals-aimés is going down at Plateau bar/club Clébard. There will be surprise gifts, a hot buffet (for those who reserve here) and music by DJ President’s Choyce. 4557 St-Denis, 7 p.m.–3 a.m.

For a straight-up dance party (also in the Plateau), Van Did and Risa are DJing at Salon Daomé. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before midnight for those Attending on Facebook/$5 before midnight/$7

The Noël des Orphelins edition of Reload at Bar la Shop (in the Plateau once again) promises EBM, industrial, alternative and synthpop selections by DJs Draris and Kommandandt. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5

For a more mainstream club experience, this time in Old Montreal, la Voûte’s Christmas party may be the place for you. 360 St-Jacques W., 10 p.m., price unlisted (online reservation for tables)

