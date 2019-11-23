Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Who we are...

Nov 2019

Overdose - Post-Punk/Darkwave Edition at Bar La Shop. Photo by Jean-Sébastien Senécal

To-Do List: Saturday, November 23

The Paroisse St-Ambroise near Beaubien metro is the site of a Marché de Noël this weekend, where made-in-Quebec goods will be sold. 6510 de Normandville, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Check out the vernissage for Ghost Stories, a collection of print, sculpture and animation by Toronto artist Alex McLeod at Galerie Division. 2020 William, 2–5 p.m.

Looking for an alt dance party? The second edition of indie rock punk new wave event London Calling is happening at Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10) while DJ Frigid hosts a rare edition of his classic post-punk/darkwave night Overdose at Bar la Shop (4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $7).

On this final night of the M for Montreal music festival, electro, synth pop and dance music reigns at Casa del Popolo tonight with local acts Paupière and Radiant Baby and Russell Louder. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$12

