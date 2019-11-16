Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Expozine 2019

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To Do List: Saturday, November 16

Over 300 writers, editors and publishers will assemble at Église Sainte Arsène for the annual Expozine small press fair. 1025 Bélanger, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

At the Canadian Centre for Architecture, art historian and critic Vladimir Kulić and Concordia and McGill profs Alison Rowley, Elena Razlogova and Daniel Webster Pratt will discuss post-socialist postmodernism at the launch of Second World Postmodernisms: Architecture and Society under Late Socialism, a book of 14 essays. 1920 Baile, 3–5 p.m.

Galerie Erga hosts the vernissage for Something’s Up, featuring work by François Arès, Kevin Thomson, Victoria Wonnacott and Douglas Scholes. The exhibition and sale runs through tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 17. 6394 St-Laurent, 7–10 p.m.

Violinist, composer and singer-songwriter Owen Pallett has been sitting a what he calls a future classic album for some time (see our interview with him here), but before Island sees the light of day next year, he’ll perform a bunch of new material tonight at Phi Centre. Carmen Elle opens. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $20/$25

The fifth anniversary edition of monthly afterhours Afro house/bailé funk/etc party Moonshine features half a dozen guest DJs from London, L.A., Santiago and Toronto, joining local residents to keep the dancefloor lively all night. Secret location, 10 p.m.–6:30 a.m., $10  before midnight/$15 12–1 a.m./$20

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.