Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Over 300 writers, editors and publishers will assemble at Église Sainte Arsène for the annual Expozine small press fair. 1025 Bélanger, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

At the Canadian Centre for Architecture, art historian and critic Vladimir Kulić and Concordia and McGill profs Alison Rowley, Elena Razlogova and Daniel Webster Pratt will discuss post-socialist postmodernism at the launch of Second World Postmodernisms: Architecture and Society under Late Socialism, a book of 14 essays. 1920 Baile, 3–5 p.m.

Galerie Erga hosts the vernissage for Something’s Up, featuring work by François Arès, Kevin Thomson, Victoria Wonnacott and Douglas Scholes. The exhibition and sale runs through tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 17. 6394 St-Laurent, 7–10 p.m.

Violinist, composer and singer-songwriter Owen Pallett has been sitting a what he calls a future classic album for some time (see our interview with him here), but before Island sees the light of day next year, he’ll perform a bunch of new material tonight at Phi Centre. Carmen Elle opens. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $20/$25

The fifth anniversary edition of monthly afterhours Afro house/bailé funk/etc party Moonshine features half a dozen guest DJs from London, L.A., Santiago and Toronto, joining local residents to keep the dancefloor lively all night. Secret location, 10 p.m.–6:30 a.m., $10 before midnight/$15 12–1 a.m./$20

