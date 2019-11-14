Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Who we are...

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

RIDM begins, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Big Trouble in Little China, Chameleons Vox and more!

Some of the biggest stars of the figure skating world are assembling at Place Bell for Rock the Rink, among them Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko. 1950 Claude Gagné, 8 p.m., from $46.75

The 22nd annual Montreal documentary film festival RIDM (Rencontres Internationales du Documentaire de Montréal) runs today through Nov. 24, with a program spanning the personal and political with films from all over the world, to be screened at various cinemas in the heart of the city. Tonight, following a screening of festival opener The Disappearance of My Mother, RIDM kicks off with a party featuring music by Annie Sama, Fwonte, J.u.D. and Akpossoul. Party at Cinémathèque québécoise (335 de Maisonneuve E.), 9:30 p.m., free 

For a more low-brow cinematic experience, Drunken Cinema MTL presents Big Trouble in Little China, the so-called cult classic from the ’80s starring a young-ish Kurt Russell. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $8

Well, Moist is playing Théâtre Corona tonight, but the better throwback band playing Montreal tonight is Chameleons Vox (aka the Chameleons, the British band from the ’80s), who are back from the ether to play Théâtre Fairmount — if you think you’re having déja vu, this gig was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 so this is a postponed date, and a second chance for those who were slow on the draw the first time. Opening is Theatre of Hate. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$26

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.