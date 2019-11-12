Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Catch the launch of the Canadian Centre for Architecture’s Building a new New World (“Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture”), featuring a talk by curator Jean-Louis Cohen, the opening of the exhibition (which runs through April 5) and a reception. 1920 Baile, 6 p.m.

Vermont’s Bread and Puppet Theater brings their latest low-key production, Diagonal Llife: Theory and Praxis, to la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10–$20/PWYC

The Tina Fey-written 2004 cult comedy Mean Girls is the subject of tonight’s edition of Turbo Trivia at Turbo Haus, which is mercifully close to Berri metro, for anyone feeling trepidatious because of the snow. Expect special cocktails and prizes, and feel free to wear pink even though it’s not Wednesday just yet. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted (very likely free)

Danish metal royalty King Diamond recently released his first album in 12 years, and tonight he’ll show Montreal what he’s still made of. He plays MTelus with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats along with Idle Hands. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $65.25 all in

Plateau nightclub Muzique celebrates its 10th anniversary with Dominican-American DJ Roger Sanchez. 3781 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

