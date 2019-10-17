Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Film

Thursday at FNC

by SCREEN TEAM

This year’s Palme d’Or winner and the dystopian Brazilian film Divino Amor are screening today at FNC.

The 48th annual Festival du Nouveau Cinéma runs through Oct. 20. Here are our reviews of films screening today: 

Divino Amor

Set in the not so distant future of Brazil, Divino Amor is about Joana a civil servant who handles divorce cases and believes it is her divine mission to help couples stay together. For years, she’s wanted a child and believes if she prevents as many divorces as possible, God will reward her. In this future Brazil, society remains secular on the surface but the influence of the church has infiltrated nearly all aspects of their lives. People are surveilled and publically evaluated by super-computers that brandish every government building and corporate location. While everything is clean and bright on the outside, behind closed doors things are a lot less cheery.

While the film is a bit thinly drawn as far as narrative, Divino Amor is a fascinating and horrific dystopian vision. There are no grand apocalyptic visions or revolutions, just the consistent and dull thud of bureaucracy. While critical of her methods and the society that bore them, the film wisely offers a huge amount of empathy towards its lead Joana. Her efforts to be normal and to have a child within a restrictive situation that simultaneously limits her opportunities and stigmatizes her inability to reproduce is a fascinating and unconventional tension that helps maintain interest throughout.

Divino Amor screens at Quartier Latin (350 Émery) on Thursday, Oct. 17, 9:20 p.m.

Parasite

Ever since Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite won the Palme d’Or, almost everyone has tried to remain as vague as possible about it. “You have to see it for yourself” is not an uncommon thought these days, but it’s rare that this is actually upheld by the click-hungry online machine. Parasite was not spoiled for me and thus I would be remiss to tell you almost anything about it, considering how much of its pleasures lie in precisely how unpredictable its twists and turns are.

Suffice to say that it’s a caustic black comedy, a sort of perversion of the Upstairs/Downstairs model that uses the employment of a young man from a poor family as a tutor for the teenage daughter of a bourgeois family as a springboard for a film that’s extremely skilled at never settling into a groove. Violent, funny, brutal, sad and strange, Parasite somehow manages to eviscerate its targets with scalpel-like precision without ever explicitly telling us how to feel (well, except for the character who keeps describing objects and events as “so metaphorical”) and without drawing characters as caricatures. It’s the rare example of a movie that fully earns its excesses without telegraphing them ahead of time — a practically flawless effort from one of the most interesting directors currently working.

Parasite screens at Cinéma Impérial on (1430 Bleury) on Thursday, Oct. 17, 8:20 p.m.

See the complete Festival du Nouveau Cinéma program here.